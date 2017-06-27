Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 Sichuan Languang Development Co Ltd :
* Says co's unit plans to use 2.56 billion yuan to fully acquire a Yangzhou-based real estate development firm as well as its under construction projects
