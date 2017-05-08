BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Norrlandspojkarna
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
May 8 Siebert Financial Corp :
* Siebert Financial Corp. executes letter of intent with Stockcross Financial Services
* After transaction, Siebert Financial will increase its total customer assets to over $11 billion with 11 retail branches nationwide
* Will exchange number of its shares as determined by an outside party, Manorhaven Capital, Llc, according to a fairness opinion
* Shares to be issued will be dilutive to all shareholders, including current majority shareholders
* To acquire approximately $4 billion in customer assets of its retail securities business and transfer of its sales force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.