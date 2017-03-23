US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 23 Siemens Ltd
* Says wins order worth Rs. 187.4 crore from Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board
* Says scope of order includes air insulated switchgear substations
* Says project includes construction of new 33/11 KV air insulated switchgear substations in Dhaka, Chittagong and sylhet
* Says all the products and solutions delivered for the project have been manufactured in factories at Siemens India Source text - (bit.ly/2o801Cs) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)