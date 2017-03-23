March 23 Siemens Ltd

* Says wins order worth Rs. 187.4 crore from Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board

* Says scope of order includes air insulated switchgear substations

* Says project includes construction of new 33/11 KV air insulated switchgear substations in Dhaka, Chittagong and sylhet

* Says all the products and solutions delivered for the project have been manufactured in factories at Siemens India