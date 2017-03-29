US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
March 29 Siemens Ltd:
* Says Siemens and Sumitomo Electric win order for HVDC link
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
* Says total size of order won by the consortium is US $520 million, of which share of Siemens Limited is approximately INR 16.82 billion
* Says grid connection is scheduled to go into operation in the first half of 2020
* Co to supply two converter stations with two parallel converters, Sumitomo Electric to be responsible for XLPE HVDC cables in DC circuit Source text: bit.ly/2ox1ZMZ Further company coverage:
