US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 20 Siemens Ltd:
* Says Siemens wins signaling order from Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd worth Rs. 287 crore
* Siemens will supply communication based signaling and control equipment for 38.2 kilometers of the first two metro lines of Nagpur metro
* Project comprises the deployment and installation of the Siemens communications-based train control solution trainguard MT for 38.2 kilometers of double track Source text: bit.ly/2lmhhDX Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)