Feb 20 Siemens Ltd:

* Says Siemens wins signaling order from Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd worth Rs. 287 crore

* Siemens will supply communication based signaling and control equipment for 38.2 kilometers of the first two metro lines of Nagpur metro

* Project comprises the deployment and installation of the Siemens communications-based train control solution trainguard MT for 38.2 kilometers of double track Source text: bit.ly/2lmhhDX Further company coverage: