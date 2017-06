May 11 Siemens Ltd

* Says internal investigation by co revealed collusion between certain employees for internal financial fraud resulting in an impact of 190 million rupees

* Says fraud spread over several yrs prior to 31 Mar 2011 been perpetrated over co

* Says there is no impact of the collusion on the profit for the quarter or six months ended march 31 or the year ended sept 30

* Says disciplinary action taken against concerned employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: