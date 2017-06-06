BRIEF-iKang's Q4 revenue rose 13.9 percent
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
June 6 Sienna Senior Living Inc:
* Sienna Senior Living Inc - to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes, a retirement residence in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, for $21 million
* Sienna Senior Living - purchase price for retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes expected to be paid using available cash and company’s credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
* FDA approves first companion diagnostic test to simultaneously screen for multiple non-small cell lung cancer therapies