USI Insurance to buy Wells Fargo's commercial insurance business
June 27 Private insurer USI Insurance Services said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co's commercial insurance business.
June 26 Sientra Inc
* Sientra Inc - co, Desert Acquisition Corp and Miramar Labs Inc. Entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement and plan of merger
* Sientra Inc - the amendment permits the merger to be effected as a “short-form” merger
* Sientra Inc - amendment grants to co's unit right to buy from Miramar newly issued shares at a price equal to offer price- sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tbzH0q) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 27 The value of assets of Russian business conglomerate Sistema which are under a court freeze in its legal row with oil producer Rosneft is up to 185 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), an order issued by the arbitration court of the Russian region of Bashkortostan showed on Tuesday.