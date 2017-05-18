South African lawmakers get proposal to change central bank's role
CAPE TOWN, June 20 South Africa's parliament said it had received a request from the Public Protector's office that the central bank's constitutional mandate be changed.
May 18 Sierra Metals Inc
* Sierra Metals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to C$75.0 million - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2qwsLca Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, June 20 South Africa's parliament said it had received a request from the Public Protector's office that the central bank's constitutional mandate be changed.
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.