BRIEF-Sierra Metals says Q2 revenue US$37.9 mln for unit in Peru

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc:

* Sierra metals reports strong q2-2017 financial results at its Sociedad Minera Corona subsidiary in Peru

* Sierra metals inc qtrly revenues of US$37.9 million versus us$23.4 million in q2 2016 in Corona

* Sierra metals inc qtrly silver equivalent production of 2.1 million ounces versus 1.8 million ounces in q2 2016 in Corona

* Sierra metals inc qtrly copper equivalent production of 17.8 million pounds versus 15.5 million pounds in q2 2016 in corona