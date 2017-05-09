May 9 Sierra Oncology Inc

* Sierra Oncology reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sierra Oncology Inc - qtrly net loss per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sierra Oncology - believes its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund current operating plans through approximately mid-2019