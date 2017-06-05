June 5 Sierra Oncology Inc

* Sierra oncology reports encouraging initial progress from ongoing phase 1 clinical trials of chk1 inhibitor sra737

* Sierra oncology inc says sra737 has been well-tolerated to date

* Sierra oncology inc - "no grade 2 or higher sra737-related adverse events have been reported"

* Sierra oncology inc says for phase 1 chemotherapy combination study, has concluded enrolment and study has transitioned to stage 2

* Sierra oncology inc - sra737 development program remains on track