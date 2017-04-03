April 3 Sierra Oncology Inc:

* Sierra Oncology Inc - Sierra Oncology collaborator ICR reports preclinical synthetic lethality data for chk1 inhibitor sra737 at aacr

* Sierra Oncology Inc - data supports genetically-driven clinical development strategy Sierra intends to pursue for sra737

* Sierra Oncology Inc - "gemcitabine is known to impair b-family DNA polymerases, further supporting rationale for its clinical combination with sra737."