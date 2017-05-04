GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Sierra Wireless Inc
* Sierra Wireless reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.32
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $165 million to $175 million
* Q1 revenue $161.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $155.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $163.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sierra wireless inc qtrly non-gaap net earnings $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.