* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 SIFCO Industries Inc:
* SIFCO Industries, Inc ("SIFCO") announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.30
* Q2 sales rose 7.7 percent to $31.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.