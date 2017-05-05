BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 SIFCO Industries Inc
* SIFCO Industries Inc says net sales from operations in Q2 of fiscal 2017 increased 7.7% to $31.3 million - sec filing
* Q2 loss per share $0.30 Source: (bit.ly/2pJW1f0) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.