BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Sigma Designs Inc:
* Sigma Designs, Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $42.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sigma Designs Inc - initiated an expense reduction program designed to lower annual operating expenses by approximately 10 percent compared with fiscal 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results