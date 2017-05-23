May 24 Sigma Healthcare Ltd:
* Sigma has now decided to commence legal proceedings
against My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group
* Has been in discussions in relation to operation of
certain aspects of current supply agreement with My
Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group
* Offers of mediation and binding arbitration were also
proposed but were rejected by MC/CW.
* Remedies to be sought by Sigma include declarations and
injunctions for specific performance of agreement
* If MC/CW acts in accordance with their stated intention,
impact on Sigma's EBIT is expected to be approximately $5m -
$10m per annum
* "Current year underlying EBIT could be up to 5% below
FY2016/17"
* "Ongoing legal costs will also impact earnings"
