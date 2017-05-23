May 24 Sigma Healthcare Ltd:

* Sigma has now decided to commence legal proceedings against My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group

* Has been in discussions in relation to operation of certain aspects of current supply agreement with My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group

* Offers of mediation and binding arbitration were also proposed but were rejected by MC/CW.

* Remedies to be sought by Sigma include declarations and injunctions for specific performance of agreement

* If MC/CW acts in accordance with their stated intention, impact on Sigma's EBIT is expected to be approximately $5m - $10m per annum

* "Current year underlying EBIT could be up to 5% below FY2016/17"

