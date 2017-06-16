BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand seeks listing on ASX
* It would be seeking a foreign-exempt listing on Australian Stock Exchange
June 16 Sigma Healthcare Ltd :
* Unit will begin exclusively servicing commonwealth department of defence
* New agreement, commencing June 2017 is for an initial five-year period with option for two extensions of two years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chico's FAS Inc declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share