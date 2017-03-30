BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Sigma Labs Inc:
* Sigma Labs Inc - qtrly revenue $324,192 versus $586,295
* Sigma Labs Inc - qtrly net loss per common share $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018