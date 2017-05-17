BRIEF-Power Logics sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 650 billion won
May 17 Signal Entertainment Group Corp :
* Says all of its 26th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 17
* Says it has raised 1 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nxvVPI
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20