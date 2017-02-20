UPDATE 4-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
Feb 20 Signal Entertainment Group Corp :
* Says it signed a 1.14 billion won contract with CJ E&M to produce TV program "I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE 4"
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JL2CN6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)