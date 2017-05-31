BRIEF-Connection Technology Systems to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
May 31Signality System Engineering Co Ltd
* Says it will issue 30 million new share at T$6.51 per share through private placement
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/LroZkH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
GLASTONBURY, England, June 23 Johnny Depp courted controversy at Britain's Glastonbury music festival with a joke about assassinating Donald Trump, pondering how long it had been since an actor had killed a U.S. president.