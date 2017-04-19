BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Signature Bank
* Signature Bank reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.15 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $2.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Signature Bank - 2017 Q1 net income included a net tax benefit for $14.4 million related to a change in 2015 New York City tax code
* Signature Bank - net interest income for 2017 Q1 reached $301.8 million, up $23.4 million, or 8.4 percent, when compared with 2016 Q1
* Signature Bank - loans, excluding loans held for sale, grew $980.4 million, or 3.4 percent, during Q1 to $30.02 billion, compared with $29.04 billion at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.