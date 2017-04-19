April 19 Signature Bank

* Signature Bank reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.15 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $2.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Signature Bank - 2017 Q1 net income included a net tax benefit for $14.4 million related to a change in 2015 New York City tax code

* Signature Bank - net interest income for 2017 Q1 reached $301.8 million, up $23.4 million, or 8.4 percent, when compared with 2016 Q1

* Signature Bank - loans, excluding loans held for sale, grew $980.4 million, or 3.4 percent, during Q1 to $30.02 billion, compared with $29.04 billion at Dec 31, 2016