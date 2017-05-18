BRIEF-Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores
* Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores creating more than 550 jobs
May 18 SIGNAUX GIROD SA:
* H1 SALES EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ETF Managers Group reports 5.13 pct passive stake in Radware Ltd as of June 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2toYjQq) Further company coverage: