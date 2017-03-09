Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Signet Jewelers Ltd
* Signet Jewelers - Announces formation of new board committee focused that will focus on programs and policies to support development of female team members
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Directors who will serve on new committee include Virginia Drosos, Marianne Miller Parrs, Eugenia Ulasewicz and Helen McCluskey
* Signet Jewelers - New committee will appoint an independent consultant to conduct a review including those covering non-harassment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.