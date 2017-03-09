March 9 Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Signet Jewelers - Announces formation of new board committee focused that will focus on programs and policies to support development of female team members

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Directors who will serve on new committee include Virginia Drosos, Marianne Miller Parrs, Eugenia Ulasewicz and Helen McCluskey

* Signet Jewelers - New committee will appoint an independent consultant to conduct a review including those covering non-harassment