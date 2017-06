May 18 SIGULDAS CMAS:

* Q1 2017 NET TURNOVER WAS 263.3 THOUSAND EUROS, INCREASED 2.9 PERCENT AGAINST SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES WAS 34.2 THOUSAND EUROS BY 30.3 PERCENT HIGHER COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2016

* Q1 COMMERCIAL PROFITABILITY WAS 13.0 PERCENT COMPARED TO 10.3 PERCENT IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2016