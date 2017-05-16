May 16 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :

* Company has recently entered into an agreement with Buchang Pharma with respect to distributorship of two products

* "Currently, Buchang Pharma has 100% equity interests in Tonghua Guhong, and intends to terminate distributorship arrangement with group"

* Following disposal of 50% interest in Jilin Sichang, group intends to retrieve its nationwide distributorship of Qunao from Buchang

* As per distribution deal between co & Buchang, arrangement between Tonghua Guhong and Buchang on Guhong product shall be terminated

* As per distribution deal between co & Buchang, arrangement between Tonghua Guhong and Buchang on Guhong product shall be terminated

* As per distribution deal between co & Buchang, arrangement between Jilin Sihuan and buchang on Qunao Product shall also be terminated