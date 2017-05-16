BRIEF-Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia Q4 2016/17 net loss up at 694,000 zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q4 2016/17 REVENUE WAS 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
May 16 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
* Company has recently entered into an agreement with Buchang Pharma with respect to distributorship of two products
* "Currently, Buchang Pharma has 100% equity interests in Tonghua Guhong, and intends to terminate distributorship arrangement with group"
* Following disposal of 50% interest in Jilin Sichang, group intends to retrieve its nationwide distributorship of Qunao from Buchang
* As per distribution deal between co & Buchang, arrangement between Tonghua Guhong and Buchang on Guhong product shall be terminated
* As per distribution deal between co & Buchang, arrangement between Jilin Sihuan and buchang on Qunao Product shall also be terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 20 China will allow beef imports from the United States starting from June 20, China's food quality watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.