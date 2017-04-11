Wall St Weekahead-Switch it up this year: Buy in May, till November stay
NEW YORK, May 26 "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
April 10 Sika AG
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
* Sika targets a 6-8% rise in sales to more than CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Volatile and rising commodity prices present a key challenge in current financial year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
* World stocks lower, flatter Wall St threatens 6-day win streak