* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Silgan Holdings Inc:
* Silgan Holdings Inc - co , units completed an amendment and restatement of our existing senior secured credit facility
* Silgan Holdings - amended and restated senior secured credit facility extends maturity of existing senior secured credit facility, dated as of Jan 14, 2014
* Silgan Holdings Inc - amended and restated provides multicurrency revolving loan facility for an aggregate of $1.19 billion of revolving loans, letters of credit and swingline loans Source text (bit.ly/2nEZg6n) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: