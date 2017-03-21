BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Silicom Ltd
* Received initial purchase orders of $17 million to cover small-volume alpha phase, intensive beta program
* Based on the customer's guidance, Silicom forecasts that revenues related to the design win will build to more than $30 million per year Source text (bit.ly/2n40kip) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.