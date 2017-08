BRIEF-Silicon Motion qtrly earnings per ads $0.67

July 31 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp:

* Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 sales $132.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.67

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per ads $0.71

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees q3 gaap revenue $122 million to $129 million

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees FY 2017 revenue $512m to $528m

* Silicon Motion sees for Q3 of 2017, non-gaap revenue $122 million to 129 million

* Q3 revenue view $147.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $558.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S