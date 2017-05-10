May 10 Silicon Studio Corp :

* Says co plans to sell two smart phone game apps related assets (target assets), to Mynet Inc 's newly established game service unit, at 200 million yen (tax excluded), on May 31

* Says target assets includes Japanese and English version of game Fantasica and Japanese, traditional Chinese and English version of game Age of Ishtaria

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dcHlPA ; goo.gl/PhryQx

