UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
May 10 Silicon Studio Corp :
* Says co plans to sell two smart phone game apps related assets (target assets), to Mynet Inc 's newly established game service unit, at 200 million yen (tax excluded), on May 31
* Says target assets includes Japanese and English version of game Fantasica and Japanese, traditional Chinese and English version of game Age of Ishtaria
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dcHlPA ; goo.gl/PhryQx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
* TARGETEVERYONE HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF THROUGH A LICENSING AND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL