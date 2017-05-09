HK's new board seen a big draw for startups, not secondary listings
* Less likely to attract Chinese firms already listed overseas
May 9 Silicon Studio Corp
* Says it will sign software license agreement with Geomerics Ltd, regarding Enlighten, which provides real-time global illumination(GI) for all platforms
* Says it will have rights to use, change and develop the software
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cTAiZ7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Less likely to attract Chinese firms already listed overseas
* Says it plans to set up unit with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($146.46 million) in Nanjing