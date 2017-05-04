PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest $45 million to set up a wholly owned electronics unit in Jinjiang, China mainland
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Mdw5g8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.