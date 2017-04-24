BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 SillaJen Inc:
* SillaJen and Transgene announce the enrollment of the first European patient in multinational Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec in advanced liver cancer
* Enrollment of the first European patient triggers a $4 million USD milestone to be paid to Sillajen by Transgene
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results