BRIEF-Siltronic Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct, sticks with raised guidance

July 28 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG

* Q2 EBITDA up 37 percent compared with previous quarter

* Q2 EBITDA margin of 25.7 percent achieved

* Forecast raised

* Has raised its forecast for financial year 2017 and now expects sales of at least eur 1.12 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 27 percent

* Maximizing output within existing production capacities continues to be company's top priority

* Implemented price increases faster than expected due to full loading

* Implemented price increases faster than expected due to full loading

* Average selling prices have risen considerably during first half of year