15 hours ago
BRIEF-Siltronic raises 2017 forecast
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 11, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Siltronic raises 2017 forecast

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Siltronic Ag

* Siltronic increases forecast for financial year 2017

* Raises revenue expectation from previously at least 1.06 billion euros (forecast as of april 27, 2017) to at least 1.12 billion euros

* Raises forecast for ebitda margin from previously at least 23% to at least 27%

* Reports q2 revenue of approximately 283 million euros and an ebitda of approximately 73 million euros (ebitda margin: 26%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

