BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Siltronic AG
* Demand for 300mm and 200mm wafers continues to be very strong
* Says significant Q1 sales growth of 17 percent
* Says EBITDA in Q1 more than doubled year-on-year
* EBITDA margin of 20.5 percent (Q1 2016: 10.7 percent)
* Says forecast adjusted slightly upward
* Says expects to achieve cost savings of eur 15 million to eur 20 million in 2017
* Says is now expecting sales of at least eur 1.06 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 23 percent
* Says average selling prices of 300mm wafers still not at a level that would make an expansion of production capacity commercially viable
* Says profit for Q1 of 2017 amounted to eur 17.0 million
* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to eur 53.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.