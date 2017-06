May 25 SILVA CAPITAL GROUP SA:

* UNDER ITS DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY 2017-2021 PLANS TO BUY OWN SHARES TO FINANCE PURCHASE OF SHARES IN AT LEAST 5 FIRMS

* UNDER STRATEGY PLANS TO LOOK FOR STRATEGIC INVESTOR

* MANAGEMENT ALSO TO RECOMMEND THE COMPANY'S NAME CHANGE TO SYNERGA.FUND