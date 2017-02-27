BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp:
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp announces agreement to be acquired by Tricon Capital Group Inc in $1.4 billion all-cash transaction; reports strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $32.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $32.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp - Silver Bay agrees to be acquired for $21.50 per share in cash
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp - transaction, has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp - deal represents aggregate enterprise value of $1.4 billion
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp - Tricon Capital Group Inc will assume or repay a total of approximately $600.0 million of Silver Bay's debt
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp - Silver Bay reported an aggregate occupancy rate of 96.7pct as of Dec. 31, 2016, an increase from 95.8pct
* Silver Bay Realty Trust-in light of announced agreement with tricon capital, co cancelled its fiscal Q4 and year end 2016 conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)