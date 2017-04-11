New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Silver Heritage Group Ltd:
* Company is in continuing discussions with equity capital providers and brokers and holders of its senior secured bonds
* Company's shares will remain in voluntary suspension until it is able to announce final details of its capital raising
* Updates on additional funding to complete construction of Tiger Palace Resort Bhairahawa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.