May 3 Silver Standard Resources Inc

* Silver Standard reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $117.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silver Standard Resources Inc - a total of 52,528 ounces of gold were sold at an average price of $1,214 per ounce during Q1 of 2017

* Says produced 97,851 gold equivalent ounces at cash costs of $646 in Q1