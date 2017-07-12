FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Silver Standard reports Q2 2017 production results
July 12, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Silver Standard reports Q2 2017 production results

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Silver Standard Resources Inc

* Silver Standard reports second quarter 2017 production results

* Q2 2017 gold production at Marigold of 55,558 ounces

* Q2 2017 gold production at Seabee 20,690 ounces

* Silver Standard Resources Inc - ‍Quarterly attributable production exceeded 100,000 gold equivalent ounces from three operations​

* Silver Standard Resources Inc - ‍Stope production at Santoy was impacted by a fall of ground early in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

