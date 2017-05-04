BRIEF-Teamax Smart City Technology's unit plans management firm, scraps plan to buy property assets
* Says unit plans to set up investment management firm worth 200 million yuan ($29.28 million) with partners
May 4 Silverline Endustri:
* Ends buy back programme as of May 2
* During the buy back programme buys back total 996,000 shares corresponding 3.28 percent of capital for 917,564 lira ($258,716.52)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5466 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit plans to set up investment management firm worth 200 million yuan ($29.28 million) with partners
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.