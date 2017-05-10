BRIEF-Swedish match says to repurchases 250 mln SEK own shares
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017
May 10 Silverline Endustri:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 47.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 38.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
