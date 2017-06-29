FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-SimCorp buys Italian software company APL Italiana

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - SIMCORP A/S

* Simcorp Acquires Italian Software Company Apl Italiana s.p.A.

* ‍to Acquire All Shares in Apl Italiana s.p.A. (Apl Italiana) for a Total Enterprise Value of Eur 35m.​

* ‍Purchasing Price Will Be Adjusted Upwards With Estimated Eur 3m Upon Closing of Agreement.​

* Simcorp Expects Acquisition to Increase Its Revenue by 2% and Have No Material Impact on Ebit Margin in 2017

* ACQUISITION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON 1 JULY, 2017, AND CLOSING OF AGREEMENT IS PLANNED TO BE 1 AUGUST, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

