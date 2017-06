June 29 (Reuters) - SIMCORP A/S:

* Planned Issuance of Simcorp Shares in Connection With the Acquisition of Italian Software Company Apl Italiana

* ‍Subscription Price Will Be Determined as Market Price of Simcorp's Shares.​

* VALUE OF SHARES ISSUE IS SEK 10 MILLION, OUT OF SEK 35 MILLION DEAL WITH APL ITALIANA