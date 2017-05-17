BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project
May 17 SIMCORP A/S
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 73.1 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 69.2 MILLION)
* Q1 EBIT EUR 10.2 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 10.5 MILLION)
MAINTAINS ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE GROWTH AND EBIT MARGIN MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES FOR 2017
Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman