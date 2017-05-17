May 17 SIMCORP A/S

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 73.1 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 69.2 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT EUR 10.2 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 10.5 MILLION)

* MAINTAINS ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE GROWTH AND EBIT MARGIN MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)