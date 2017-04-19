BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Simmons First National Corp:
* Simmons reports first quarter net income of $22 million
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.71 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Simmons First National Corp - net interest income for q1 of 2017 was $72.4 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 3.1 percent, from same period of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.